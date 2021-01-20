Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 20, 2021

1) On Western Conference Wednesday, roughly one-sixth of the way through the 72-game regular season New Orleans (5-8) is one game out of the final play-in spot and behind 10th-place Dallas (6-7). If the season ended today, the six West playoff qualifiers would be the Lakers, Utah, Clippers, Phoenix, San Antonio and Portland, while the four play-in squads are Golden State, Memphis, Denver and Dallas. Out of the mix: 6-7 Oklahoma City (loses tiebreaker with Dallas based on conference record), New Orleans, Sacramento, Houston and Minnesota.

2) The West’s second-place team, Utah, built a big second-half lead and posted a 118-102 victory over the Pelicans last night.



5) New Orleans’ next three games are against the West, including the second game of a series in Utah on Thursday. That’s followed by the road-trip finale Saturday at Minnesota, then Monday’s home game vs. San Antonio. The matchup with the Spurs begins a six-game homestand.