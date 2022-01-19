Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 19, 2022
1) The Pelicans and Saints are mourning the loss of longtime statistician Gayle Letulle.
2) Josh Hart will have his Villanova University jersey retired in Philadelphia tonight, during a ceremony at the Wildcats’ home game against Marquette.
3) When the 2021-22 NBA schedule was released in August, both Pelicans games in Denver were ESPN national broadcasts. ESPN has removed the March 6 matchup from its slate, but that comes with a piece of good news for Pelicans fans in this time zone: Tip-off of that Sunday matchup from Ball Arena is now 7 p.m. Central instead of the late 9 p.m. CT initial time. Bally Sports will broadcast the March 6 contest. The Pelicans’ Feb. 4 game at Denver remains an ESPN-exclusive telecast.
4) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans (16-28) is 2.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (18-25), as well as a game back of 11th-place Sacramento (18-28). A tie at the No. 12 spot with San Antonio (16-28) is currently broken by the Spurs holding a 1-0 lead in the season series; the next head-to-head matchup is Feb. 12 in New Orleans.
5) Upcoming West scoreboard watching:
Wednesday
Portland (18-25) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio (16-28) vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento (18-28) vs. Detroit, 9 p.m.
Thursday
No relevant games
Friday
Portland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.