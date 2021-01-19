Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 19, 2021

1) Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans includes just two different opponents: Utah and Minnesota. The Pelicans will play their first “series” of 2020-21 this week, when they face the Jazz tonight and Thursday. That’s the only series for New Orleans (5-7) in the first half of the regular season schedule, though it likely will have multiple series when the second-half slate is released. The Pelicans wrap up this week Saturday at Minnesota.

2) Tuesday’s New Orleans-Utah game is at 8 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on TV and radio at 7:30. The matchup is also being televised nationally by NBA TV as part of its weekly “Center Court” coverage.

3) Checking out the latest NBA power rankings, New Orleans is No. 16 on NBA.com’s rundown. Writer John Schuhmann on the Utah series: “The Pelicans’ six-game trip (originally scheduled to be a seven-game trip) continues with two games against the only team that ranks in the top five in both 3-point percentage and the percentage of their shots that have come from 3-point range.” Other mid- and late-teen power rankings for the Pelicans this week include 15 (The Athletic), 16 (The Ringer), 18 (ESPN.com) and 19 (CBSSports.com).

4) After Monday’s practice, Stan Van Gundy, Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick spoke to the media.



5) Watch slo-mo highlights from Sunday’s win at Sacramento.