Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 18, 2019

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (21-24) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (27-19) in the Moda Center on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. central. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans as well as ESPN. Fans can also tune in to 99.5 FM WRNO to hear Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on the call.



2) Nikola Mirotc erupted against the Warriors by connecting on 6/10 three-pointers, read more on his performance here.



3) Alvin Gentry and Julius Randle spoke to the media following the Pelicans practice in Oregon.

4) Listen to today's Black and Blue Report as Ashley Amoss and Caroline Gonzalez welcome on Fox Sports' color analyst, David Wesley.

5) All-Star voting is still open for the 2019 All-Star game, fans can continue to vote here.