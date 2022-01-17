Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 17, 2022

Posted: Jan 17, 2022

1)      Week 14 of the NBA schedule is one of the lightest of the 2021-22 regular season games-wise for New Orleans (16-27), with the Pelicans only playing two games. The week begins this morning in Boston (22-22) with an 11:30 a.m. Central contest against the Celtics. The other game is Thursday evening at New York (22-21), a matchup that will now be televised by Bally Sports. New Orleans does not play at home again until a week from today vs. Indiana.

2)      Read our Behind the Numbers preview for Pelicans-Celtics.

3)      Read Sunday’s injury report. Head coaches Ime Udoka and Willie Green are scheduled to address the media in Massachusetts bright and early at 9:45 and 10 a.m. Central, respectively.

4)      New Orleans is 1.5 games behind 10th-place Portland (17-25) in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers, who have benefited greatly from a breakout stretch by guard Anfernee Simons, are in the midst of a lengthy road trip. Portland has Week 14 games at Orlando, Miami, Boston and Toronto.

5)      Sacramento (18-28) and San Antonio (16-27) are also just ahead of New Orleans in the West standings, with the Spurs holding a tiebreaking advantage over the Pelicans based on a 1-0 season-series lead. The Kings’ Week 14 slate consists of a Wednesday home game vs. Detroit, followed by a Saturday game at Milwaukee. The Bucks matchup opens a difficult five-game road trip for Sacramento. Meanwhile, San Antonio has four home games in Week 14, facing Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

