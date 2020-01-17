Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 17, 2020

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

1)      New Orleans (16-26) posted one of its most eventful and memorable victories of 2019-20 on Thursday, holding off Utah for a 138-132 overtime verdict. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with a career-best 49 points. New Orleans is back on national TV on Saturday, hosting the LA Clippers at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by ABC.

2)      Watch postgame reaction from Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors and Alvin Gentry.

3)      Watch a video on the Duke University basketball program’s deep connection with the Pelicans.

4)      Listen to Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s walkoff postgame radio interview.

5)      Listen to the radio Calls of the Game, paired with highlights.

