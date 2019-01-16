Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 16, 2019

1) It’s Day 6 of an 11-day road trip for New Orleans (21-23), which faces Golden State (30-14) at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans begins at 9. ESPN will also televise the game nationally.

2) The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors took over first place in the Western Conference last night by beating now-second-place Denver, the start of a difficult back-to-back from a logistical standpoint. However, due to a 142-111 rout, only one Golden State player logged over 30 minutes in Colorado.

3) Speaking of the West, the Pelicans have improved their status lately by winning four of their last five games. New Orleans is in 12th place in the conference, but just 2.5 games behind the Lakers and Utah, who are tied for eighth.

5) With three games remaining on this trip, New Orleans will need its defense and late-game success to carry over from Monday’s win over the LA Clippers.