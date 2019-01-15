Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 15, 2019

1) New Orleans (21-23) posted a much-needed road win against a Western Conference host Monday, besting the LA Clippers 121-117.



2) Watch Anthony Davis’ on-court interview after his 46-point, 16-rebound outing.



3) Alvin Gentry also spoke to the media about the win.



4) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner.



5) The Pelicans arrived at their San Francisco hotel at around 2 a.m. Pacific time after traveling from Los Angeles. New Orleans will practice this afternoon at Oracle Arena, where it will face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Central.