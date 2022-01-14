Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 14, 2022

1) New Orleans earned another victory last night at the Smoothie King Center when the Pelicans defeated the L.A. Clippers (113-89). For a third straight time this season, New Orleans rode stingy defense and some potent three-point shooting to a victory over LA. Read more about the Pelicans' win over the Clippers in Jim Eichenhofer's postgame wrap.

2) After the game, head coach Willie Green spoke to the media along with Pelicans centers Jonas Valančiūnas and Jaxson Hayes.



3) For the Pelicans Weekly radio show yesterday, Todd Graffagnini sat down with the voice of the Clippers, Brian Sieman while Erin Summers spoke with rookie guard Jose Alvarado.



4) The New Orleans Pelicans announced yesterday that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

5) New Orleans will try to break their road game losing streak when the Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at the Barclays Center. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

