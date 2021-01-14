Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 14, 2021

1) If you were able to stay up relatively late Wednesday in Louisiana, you saw the best performance of guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s brief NBA career, a 37-point outburst at the Clippers. LA prevailed 111-106, but New Orleans received quality performances from its young point guards.



2) Watch Alexander-Walker’s highlight reel.



3) Zion Williamson was sidelined for Wednesday’s game, as were Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. The team will have an updated injury report Thursday afternoon or evening.



4) Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon is the guest on tonight’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6 p.m. He will discuss the G League and other topics.

5) New Orleans (4-6) remains in Los Angeles the next two days, facing the Lakers at 9 p.m. Central on Friday. The Pelicans are 0-1 on what is now a six-game road trip, after Monday’s contest in Dallas was postponed.