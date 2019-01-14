Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 14, 2019

1) New Orleans (20-23) plays the second game of its season-longest five-game road trip tonight with a visit to the LA Clippers at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 9.

2) Watch Pelicans.com's Road Trip Preview for Pelicans-Clippers, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

3) Week 14 of the NBA schedule for the Pelicans consists of three games against teams that currently sport winning records and are in the top five of the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are 24-18, followed by Wednesday’s opponent Golden State (29-14), then Friday’s host Portland (26-18). Week 15 will tip off on Jan. 21 in Memphis, the capper of this 11-day New Orleans road trip.

4) For the first time in months, the Pelicans have no injuries to report.



5) Watch the most recent post-post-postgame show with Jenny Craig.