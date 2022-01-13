Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 13, 2022

1) Two days after Brandon Ingram’s thrilling, game-winning three-pointer over Minnesota in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans (15-26) concludes a two-game homestand at 7 p.m., facing the LA Clippers (21-21). Tickets are available here. The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM, featuring guest appearances by New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado and Clippers TV broadcaster Brian Sieman. That segues into the radio pregame show at 6:30. Bally Sports also has pregame coverage at 6:30.

2) Read the injury report for Clippers-Pelicans. In Wednesday’s practice report, the Pelicans discussed Ingram’s reaction to his game-winner.



3) TV analyst and turtleneck aficionado Antonio Daniels joined the Pelicans Podcast to discuss Ingram’s shot and the team at the midway point of 2021-22.



4) Watch the latest episode of “The Squad.”

5) Read this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with rookie Herbert Jones.

