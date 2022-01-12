Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 12, 2022

1) During the team’s turnaround from a difficult start to the season, New Orleans has begun to make a habit of producing game-winning baskets. Brandon Ingram delivered the club’s third game-winner since Nov. 26 on Tuesday, drilling a deep three-pointer to beat Minnesota by a 128-125 margin.



5) On this Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans will hold an afternoon practice. Check Pelicans.com later for a practice report. New Orleans (15-26) is part of a packed race for the final play-in tournament spot in the West, trailing Portland (16-24) by 1.5 games. The Pelicans are only a half-game behind San Antonio (15-25) and tied with Sacramento (16-27), but the Kings technically are In 12th place based on a better overall winning percentage (and also hold a 2-0 season-series edge). Portland returns to game action Thursday at Denver, a couple hours after NOLA tips off at home against the Clippers. San Antonio hosts Houston tonight, while Sacramento is hosting the Lakers.