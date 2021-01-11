Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 11, 2021

1) Week 4 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of the first four games of a seven-game all-Western Conference road trip, beginning with tonight’s matchup in Dallas (5-4). The Pelicans play on ESPN against both the 7-4 Clippers (Wednesday) and 8-3 Lakers (Friday), then visit Sacramento (4-6) on Sunday. New Orleans (4-5) enters this week No. 11 in the West, but just one game out of sixth place.

2) Read more about the lengthy road trip, which equals the longest in franchise history. Monday’s Pelicans-Mavericks game tips off at 7:30. Pregame coverage is at 7 on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM. The game is also available nationally on NBA TV.

3) Steven Adams was listed on Sunday’s injury report.

4) Prior to traveling to Dallas, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Stan Van Gundy spoke to the media Sunday afternoon.



5) In case you missed it, Pelicans equipment manager David “Big Shot” Jovanovic was the latest 24 Seconds Q&A.