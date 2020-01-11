Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 11, 2020

1) In the first half of a Northeast back-to-back against historic NBA franchises, New Orleans (14-25) prevailed 123-111 in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday. Jrue Holiday and Kenrich Williams sat out due to injury, while center Derrick Favors sustained a hamstring strain in the second quarter and did not return. There will likely be more on Favors' status when the team's official injury report is released within the next 90 minutes or so.



5) New Orleans (14-25) visits Boston on Saturday at 6 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM begins at 5:30. Sunday will be an off day, prior to a Monday road-trip finale at Detroit.