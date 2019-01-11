Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 11, 2019

1) The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Minneapolis, MN today to begin their 11-day, five-game road trip. The Pelicans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. central. Watch the game on Fox Sports New Orleans or listen on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) In the second fan returns, Anthony Davis ranks fifth in Western Conference front-court voting.

3) In case you missed it, get to know head coach Alvin Gentry in the latest episode of Cadillac Carpool.



4) Watch Cheick Diallo's view of how he got the team fired up before the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

5) One lucky fan will travel to Charlotte for the 2019 NBA All-Star game to participate in the Pop-A-Shot challenge. Watch these Pelicans fans battle out who will be going to Charlotte.