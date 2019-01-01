Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan 1, 2019

1) Happy New Year. New Orleans (17-21) ended 2018 on a high note, beating Minnesota by a 123-114 tally.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Elfrid Payton – who played for the first time since mid-November – as well as Julius Randle and Alvin Gentry.



3) Watch highlights from Darius Miller’s 21-point game, which tied a career high.



4) The Pelicans are off from practice today, but will travel to New York City. They face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Central.

5) New Orleans is No. 21 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week. As writer John Schuhmann noted, the Pelicans’ late-game issues are well-documented, but the first quarter has been nearly as troublesome. Schuhmann: “The 117.9 points per 100 possessions they’ve allowed in the first quarter is the most any team has allowed in any quarter this season, and they’ve won the first quarter just once in their last nine games.” ESPN.com placed New Orleans 24th in its power rankings.