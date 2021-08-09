Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple

1) It would be difficult to find an NBA player with a deeper connection to Louisiana State University and the Pelican State than Temple, whose father Collis Temple also played basketball at LSU. Collis played one season in the ABA for San Antonio, after starring in college for the Tigers as a three-year starter (freshmen were ineligible for the varsity in the early 1970s). Garrett was born in Baton Rouge in 1986, then went on to play four seasons for LSU from 2005-09. He debuted in the NBA in 2010 with Houston. The two Temples are among 47 LSU products in NBA/ABA history, according to Basketball Reference. During the 2020-21 season, five former Tigers appeared in the NBA, a group that also includes Atlanta’s Skylar Mays, Minnesota’s Naz Reid, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Boston’s Tremont Waters. In 2019-20, LSU product Josh Gray played seven games for the Pelicans.

2) Temple is one of 24 players in NBA history to have been born in Baton Rouge. A few went on to play professionally for the current New Orleans franchise, including Marcus Thornton, Langston Galloway and Bryce Drew.

3) Now 35 years old, it took Temple a while to gain a foothold in the NBA. After playing a total of 51 games during his first two NBA seasons, he spent 2011-12 in Italy, before returning to the league. He’s played at least 50 games in each of the nine NBA campaigns since, topped by 80 appearances for Washington in 2015-16. He’s been a valuable veteran presence on and off the court in recent years for three different playoff teams with Washington, the LA Clippers and Brooklyn.

4) The addition of Temple appears to be part of New Orleans’ push to improve its foul shooting and shooting overall, after the Pelicans ranked second-to-last in percentage at the foul line (72.9) and 26th from three-point range (34.8). Temple has shot 80 percent-plus each of the past two seasons on free throws and is at 74.3 percent in his career. Other veteran additions Jonas Valanciunas (78.0), Devonte’ Graham (82.2) and Tomas Satoransky (82.2) are also above average at the charity stripe. Temple is a career 34.6 percent three-point shooter, canning 194 treys over the previous two seasons.

5) The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder is one of the league’s oldest players, but still was barely in the top 20 in that category during the 2020-21 season (for comparison’s sake, Chris Paul ranked No. 10 on that list and is a year older than Temple). However, there are only six active NBA guards older than Temple (JJ Redick, Paul, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry, George Hill, Goran Dragic). Temple has played in a total of 632 career games, making 272 starts.