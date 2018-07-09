Five things to know about Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton

1) Born in Gretna, which is located across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, Payton went to John Ehret High School in Marrero. From there, he remained in-state for college, developing into a standout point guard at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, located about 130 miles west of the Crescent City.

2) Following his star turn with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Payton rose all the way in scouting evaluations to becoming the 10th player selected in the 2014 NBA Draft. Among the 60 players taken in that draft class, he ranks fourth in career scoring, with 3,352 points, behind only Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Clarkson and Nikola Jokic. Payton is lapping the field in career assists, with his 1,923 nearly doubling the next-best tally on the rundown, Marcus Smart at 1,016.

3) A versatile player who can contribute in a range of areas, Payton registered five triple-doubles during the 2016-17 season with Orlando, becoming that franchise’s all-time career leader in that category. Perhaps the best statistical game of his NBA career occurred March 8, 2017, when he finished with 22 points (on 8/12 shooting from the field), 14 rebounds and 14 assists vs. Chicago. It was his second consecutive triple-double. Over 300 career games, Payton’s averages are 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

4) Casual fans – or at least those who enjoy the lifestyle aspects of basketball as much as the game itself – may know Payton mostly for the one-of-a-kind hairstyle he sported throughout most of his NBA career. Someone even posted a YouTube video titled “Elfrid Payton Hair Highlights” that has several thousand views. Sadly, for those who were fond of the unique look, Payton shocked many this spring when he posted photos with his trademark look gone.

5) Like new Pelicans teammate Julius Randle, Payton must be hungry to be part of a playoff team, having yet to appear in the NBA postseason during his four-year career. Orlando won 25, 35 and 29 games during his three full seasons with the Magic, before he finished last season with the Suns. Payton played in the same backcourt in his first two Orlando seasons with Victor Oladipo, a player who blossomed in 2017-18 during his initial campaign as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

