Five things to know about Pelicans guard CJ McCollum

1) The No. 10 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, McCollum had spent his entire nine-year career with Portland. After filling a reserve role in his first two seasons with the Trail Blazers, he had been a model of consistency as their starting shooting guard next to Damian Lillard. McCollum has averaged 20-plus points in seven consecutive seasons, including putting up 20.5 a night in 2021-22. He established his career high in that category last season at 23.1.

2) Speaking of consistency, McCollum has been one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters over his entire career, shooting at least 37.5 percent every season. His career rate of 39.6 percent, with nearly 1,300 makes, ranks 16th among all active players, according to Basketball Reference. Among the 15 players ahead of him, the only perennial high-usage offensive players are Stephen Curry (42.9 percent) and Klay Thompson (41.8).

3) He immediately multiplies the amount of overall and postseason experience New Orleans has on its roster. McCollum has played in a total of 62 NBA playoff games, helping to lead Portland to the Western Conference finals in 2019. In the second round that spring against Denver, McCollum poured in 41 points in a Game 3 victory, as well as 37 points in Game 7 on Denver’s home floor. He’s played in 564 regular season games, making 467 starts.

4) McCollum is heavily interested in journalism, having graduated from Lehigh University in 2013 with a degree in that subject. In Portland, he launched a mentorship program for students called “CJ’s Press Pass,” which gave them behind-the-scenes media experience. In 2019, Lehigh’s newspaper described McCollum’s background thusly: “Some people dream of becoming a professional athlete. Some, a journalist. Some, both.” McCollum hosts a podcast and has written for The Players Tribune.

5) McCollum first became known to basketball fans on a national scale when Lehigh upset Duke in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The 15th-seeded Mountain Hawks eliminated the No. 2 seed by a 75-70 margin, beating a Blue Devils squad that featured future notable NBA players Austin Rivers, Seth Curry, Mason Plumlee, Miles Plumlee and Quinn Cook. McCollum helped stun Duke by scoring 30 points, to go with six rebounds and six assists.