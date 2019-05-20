Five things to know about Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon

1) Langdon was officially hired by New Orleans on Sunday, after serving as Brooklyn’s assistant GM since 2016. The Nets continued an impressive rise this season by qualifying for the Eastern Conference playoffs, with front-office executive Sean Marks (a former New Orleans Hornets player) making a series of stellar moves to turn Brooklyn into a quality team. The Nets overcame the daunting obstacle of being without multiple recent first-round picks due to a trade with Boston that took place before Marks’ tenure. As a result, Brooklyn front-office members have been in demand this summer. As Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck put it, “The Nets front office is getting raided. That’s as great a compliment as a franchise can get from rival teams.”

2) A native of Alaska, Langdon was heavily recruited out of high school in Anchorage and went on to play at Duke from 1994-99 (sitting out one season due to injury). The guard was the Blue Devils’ all-time career leader in three-pointers made, prior to J.J. Redick breaking that mark during the following decade. The ’99 Duke team reached the title game of the NCAA Tournament, falling 77-74 to UConn. The same season, he was a consensus second-team All-American. Off the court, Langdon earned Duke degrees in history and mathematics. Incidentally, the New Orleans roster features Duke products Jahlil Okafor and Frank Jackson.

3) The 11th overall pick of the NBA draft in ’99, Langdon played three seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, appearing in a total of 119 games and making five starts. A season after he played in his final NBA game for the Cavs, the franchise went 17-65 in ’02-03, setting the stage for a draft lottery win that resulted in the arrival of LeBron James.

4) Langdon went on to have a decorated playing career overseas, being chosen to the EuroLeague All-Decade team for the 2000s. He was a two-time EuroLeague champion, a EuroLeague Final Four MVP (’08) and the Russian League Player of the Year (’08).

5) Following his playing career, Langdon was hired as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, prior to spending one year in Cleveland’s organization and later joining Brooklyn’s front office. Last season, he was named G League Executive of the Year, having helped lead the Long Island Nets to a tie for that circuit’s best record, as well as a trip to the G League Finals.