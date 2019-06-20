Five things to know about Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

1) Despite being just 18 years old, the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall draft pick has been widely praised for his maturity and demeanor. One example of how well he handles himself came Wednesday, when he deflected praise by media to family and many of those around him.



2) He’s drawn considerable attention for his highlight reel, but Williamson’s off-court intangibles were just as notable to NBA draft analysts.



3) At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, but supremely athletic, Williamson has made it difficult for experts to pinpoint accurate comparisons to previous NBA players.



4) Watch some of his most impressive plays from a season at Duke.



5) Williamson will see some familiar faces in the New Orleans organization upon his arrival, in the form of fellow Duke products, including roster players Jahlil Okafor and Frank Jackson, as well as new General Manager Trajan Langdon.