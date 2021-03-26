Five things to know about Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu

1) He’ll be playing not far from home. The Houston native graduated from Spring Westfield High, before playing his college basketball at Kansas State. He was a second-round pick of the Orlando Magic in 2017, chosen No. 33 overall. Incidentally, the No. 31 pick in that draft was Frank Jackson and No. 30 was Josh Hart. Lonzo Ball went second overall in ’17. Iwundu has chosen to wear uniform No. 4 with the Pelicans (Zion Williamson wears No. 1, Ball No. 2, Hart No. 3, Eric Bledsoe No. 5).

2) Iwundu was frequently in the rotation in his three seasons with Orlando, playing in 182 games and starting 46 times. Orlando has played a total of 10 postseason games since Stan Van Gundy’s departure after the 2011-12 campaign; Iwundu played in all 10 of them. The Magic were ousted in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in five games apiece each of the previous two seasons, facing Toronto and Milwaukee, respectively.

3) One of his draft comparisons coming out of college was Kent Bazemore. Iwundu is an athletic 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing with 38 dunks over his first three full seasons, according to Basketball Reference. Now in his fourth NBA season, he played 23 games for Dallas (making three starts) prior to the Mavericks trading him to New Orleans. He logged a season-high 32 minutes against his former team Orlando in a Jan. 9 home win for Dallas.

4) One of his best games from last season occurred vs. New Orleans in the NBA bubble on Aug. 13, as Iwundu scored 15 points in the regular season finale for both clubs. The Magic went 5-1 against the Pelicans during Iwundu’s three pro campaigns in the Sunshine State, including winning by margins of 16, 23 and 30 points.

5) He was an AAU basketball teammate of future NBA guards Andrew and Aaron Harrison, who went on to play together in college at Kentucky. Iwundu is close friends with the Harrison twins. They ended up facing each other in the 2014 NCAA Tournament first round, where Kentucky posted a 56-49 victory over Iwundu’s K-State Wildcats.