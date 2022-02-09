Five things to know about Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr.

1) The No. 27 pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, Nance’s seven seasons in the league have been split between the Lakers, Cleveland and Portland. His father is one of the greatest players in Cleveland franchise history, with No. 22 retired in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in his honor. When Nance Jr. initially was traded to the Cavaliers in 2018, he chose to wear No. 24, but eventually switched to No. 22 with Nance Sr.’s urging. Nance Jr. wore his dad’s old Phoenix No. 22 jersey while participating in the dunk contest at All-Star weekend in 2018.

2) Nance’s move to Cleveland came at a perfect time, because after never appearing in the NBA playoffs during his Los Angeles tenure, he was part of the Cavaliers’ 2018 run to the Finals. Nance played in 20 postseason games, including all four games of a championship-round defeat vs. a powerhouse Golden State club. With New Orleans, Nance will be seeking a second trip to the playoffs (the Cavaliers’ most recent postseason game was June 8, 2018).

3) He’s been sidelined by a knee injury since Jan. 5, after playing in each of Portland’s first 37 games this season, making 11 starts. His top statistical game of 2021-22 occurred Nov. 17, when he went for 16 points and nine rebounds in a home win over Chicago. Two days earlier, Nance was 7/7 from the field and notched 15 points to help beat Toronto.

4) Like Portland and New Orleans teammate C.J. McCollum, Nance was born in Ohio. As was the case with NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James, Nance’s birthplace in the Buckeye State is Akron. He went to high school in Richfield, Ohio, the former location of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home arena.

5) Also like McCollum, Nance had to carve out a spot in the NBA without going to a storied college basketball program. Nance played four seasons at the University of Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference. He averaged a modest 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, but zoomed up NBA draft boards due to his size (6-foot-7, 245 pounds), energy and athleticism. Per 36 minutes, he’s averaged 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 387 pro games.