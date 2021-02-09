Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 9, 2021

1) Get ready for Tuesday’s game vs. Houston with a hype video, presented by SeatGeek. The team’s starting lineup has been red-hot lately.

2) Tip-off of Rockets-Pelicans is at 6:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Pregame coverage on local TV and radio begins at 6. The game will also be televised nationally on TNT. Josh Hart is questionable to play for New Orleans.

3) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Steven Adams, Hart and Stan Van Gundy. Check out photos from Monday practice.

4) King Cake Baby was on the loose recently. He’ll be in the house tonight for the team’s annual Mardi Gras game.



5) The Pelicans jumped six spots to No. 19 in NBA.com’s weekly power rankings. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann: “They’ve been on fire offensively, scoring 120 points per 100 possessions or more in five of their last seven games, with three of those performances coming against top-10 defenses (those of the Bucks, Suns and Grizzlies).” The Athletic moved the Pels up eight spots to No. 11, while CBS and ESPN list them 17 and 20, respectively.