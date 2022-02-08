Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2022

1) New Orleans (21-32) moved into the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings this weekend. Now the Pelicans have a chance to add to their narrow lead on a pack of West teams, starting with a six-game homestand. New Orleans hosts Houston (15-38) at 7 p.m. tonight in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



2) Watch Brandon Ingram’s reaction to winning Western Conference Player of the Week for the NBA’s Week 16.



3) Read Monday’s practice report, focusing on Ingram’s perspective and his team goals for 2021-22. Also read Monday’s injury report, which was updated this morning (Garrett Temple is now available to play).



4) Rockets TV broadcaster Craig Ackerman stopped by the Pelicans Podcast yesterday.



5) Someone may need to alert national basketball media that the Pelicans (18-16 since Nov. 24) have climbed up the standings, because they were still placed in the bottom 10 spots in every major power rankings this week. The Athletic has New Orleans at No. 25 – one spot behind Portland, a team the Pelicans have gained eight games on in the standings since late November. NBA.com and ESPN.com are a bit more generous, both placing New Orleans at 22.