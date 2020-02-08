Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2020

1) New Orleans (21-31) has had excellent lineup continuity in recent weeks, but Brandon Ingram’s questionable injury status for Saturday’s game puts that in jeopardy.



2) Pelicans-Pacers from Bankers Life Fieldhouse tips off at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame local TV and radio coverage begins at 6.

5) New Orleans enters Saturday five games behind eighth-place Memphis (26-26), which lost at Philadelphia last night. The Grizzlies visit Washington on Sunday to close out the weekend.