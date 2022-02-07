Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2022

1) New Orleans (21-32) moved into the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference for the first time all season Sunday, by virtue of its 120-107 victory in Houston.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Willie Green, with Ingram’s presser featuring special guest interviewer Jose Alvarado.



3) Check out action photos from Pelicans-Rockets.

4) It’s time for the Pelicans’ longest homestand of the season, a six-gamer that leads into the All-Star break. In Week 17, New Orleans will host Houston (15-38), East-leading Miami (34-20) and San Antonio (20-34) on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the latter two games tipping off at 6:30 and 6 p.m. Tomorrow’s game vs. the Rockets starts at the customary time of 7.

5) The Spurs are among the West teams to keep an eye on, trailing the Pelicans by 1.5 games going into this week. Portland (21-33) is a half-game behind New Orleans. Next up for the Trail Blazers is a Tuesday home game vs. Orlando. The rest of Week 17 for Portland: home games against the Lakers and New York.