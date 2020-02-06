Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 6, 2020

1) New Orleans (20-31) opens a two-game road trip in Chicago tonight at 7 p.m. Pregame TV and radio coverage begins at 6:30, with “Pelicans Weekly” airing on ESPN 100.3 FM at 6. Sam Smith of Bulls.com is the featured guest on the weekly program.

2) Zion Williamson was upgraded to available on the injury report last evening.



3) ESPN’s Andrew Lopez was the guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast.



4) The Pelicans enter Thursday’s action six games out of eighth place in the Western Conference. No. 8 Memphis (26-25) has gone 13-3 in its last 16 games, but two of those losses came against New Orleans.

5) Check out a rookie guide to a great Mardi Gras season.

