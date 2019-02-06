Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 6, 2019

1) Watch the newest episode of “Outside the Paint,” featuring the story of New Orleans third-year player Cheick Diallo.



2) New Orleans (23-31) visits Chicago at 7 p.m. tonight, with pregame coverage at 6:30 on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.

3) Watch our Road Trip Preview of Pelicans-Bulls, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) Wednesday is New Orleans’ final game prior to Thursday’s 2 p.m. Central trade deadline.

5) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner, hosted by dance team member Maggie.