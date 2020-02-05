Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2020

1) New Orleans (20-31) led at halftime Tuesday, but couldn’t stay with NBA-leading Milwaukee (43-7) in the second half, ultimately dropping a 120-108 game in the Smoothie King Center.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Zion Williamson and Alvin Gentry.



3) Check out action photos from Tuesday’s game.



4) New Orleans is off today, but will travel to Chicago this afternoon. The Pelicans face the Bulls at the United Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. Also of note tomorrow, the NBA trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Central.

5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is now 5.5 games out of eighth place, with Memphis at .500, sporting a 25-25 record. The Grizzlies have embarked on a difficult two-game road trip, starting tonight at Dallas and concluding Friday in Philadelphia. If the playoffs began today, the Grizzlies would face the No. 1-seeded Lakers, with other matchups being Clippers-Thunder; Nuggets-Mavericks; and Jazz-Rockets. Portland, San Antonio and Phoenix are also ahead of New Orleans in the standings, with the Suns (20-30) creeping a half game in front last night.