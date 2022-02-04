Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2022

1) Check out yesterday's Pelicans practice report as we discuss guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker continous improvement on offense and hear from head Coach Willie Green as the team prepared to head to Denver.

2) Todd Graffagnini sat down with Alabama Men's Basketball announcer Chris Stewart on yesterday's Pelicans Weekly radio show to discuss Herbert Jones and the growth he's had in his rookie year.

3) The Pelicans have road games this weekend starting tonight at Denver (8 p.m., moved up an hour from its original tip time) and at Houston on Sunday (6 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage a half-hour prior to tip. Meanwhile, Portland is hosting a Friday/Saturday back-to-back at home against Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. New Orleans has a narrow edge in the standings over San Antonio (19-33) and Sacramento (19-34).

4) Inpreparation for tonight's game, see the Pelicans injury report to see who will be out for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets.

5) Be sure to check out the most recent episode of The Squad, an all-access behind the scenes look at the New Orleans Pelicans as the team continues to build, Jose Alvarado's East Coast homecoming and Josh Hart's jersey retirement ceremony at Villanova University.