Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2021
1) Stan Van Gundy opened his Wednesday postgame press conference by saying, “I don’t think there’s any doubt it was our best game of the year,” summing up a 123-101 home win over Phoenix.
2) Watch postgame videos with Van Gundy and four Pelicans players.
3) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, with Willy Hernangomez the guest. The full episode will post on Pelicans.com at 6:31.
4) Check out this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with Kira Lewis Jr.
5) New Orleans (8-12) is two games out of the second play-in spot, currently held by Houston at 10-10. The Rockets return to the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday for a second game here over a 10-day span. First, the Pelicans play a weekend back-to-back at Indiana and vs. Memphis.
