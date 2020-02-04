Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2020

1) New Orleans (20-30) plays a second straight game on national TV tonight, hosting Milwaukee at a special time of 6:30 p.m. on TNT. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans’ injury report for Tuesday’s game includes two players.



3) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Alvin Gentry, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.



4) An old friend, Sean Kelley of ESPN Radio, joined Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, after he called Sunday’s game in Houston.



5) Week 16 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans includes three games, all against the Eastern Conference. After meeting the No. 1 team Milwaukee tonight, the Pelicans visit Chicago and Indiana on a two-game road trip to cap the week. The Bulls and Pacers are currently ninth and fifth, respectively, in the East. On NBA.com’s power rankings, New Orleans is down one spot to No. 17, with writer John Schuhmann noting, “(Zion) Williamson clearly has some chemistry with Lonzo Ball, who has assisted on a third (16) of his 48 buckets. Ball himself made five threes in the Pelicans’ biggest win with Williamson thus far, a victory over Memphis that took them to 2-0 in the head-to-head series with the team currently sitting in eighth place.”