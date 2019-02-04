Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 4, 2019

1) It’s a busy week ahead for New Orleans (23-30), featuring home games against Indiana and Minnesota, with road trips to Chicago and Memphis in the middle of the week and on the weekend, respectively. The stretch of Bulls, Timberwolves and Grizzlies is a very rare four-day span in which every Pelicans opponent will sport a losing record. There are only 10 days remaining until a Feb. 14 home tilt vs. Oklahoma City wraps up the pre-All-Star portion of the campaign.

2) Indiana (33-19) is the Eastern Conference’s fifth-best team and visits New Orleans at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here for the first NBA matchup between Jrue Holiday and his younger brother Aaron, a Pacers rookie.

3) The Pelicans will debut their 2018-19 City edition uniforms tonight while facing the Pacers, which means King Cake Baby has resurfaced. Mardi Gras is March 5 this year, necessitating a Feb. 26-March 4 road trip for New Orleans.



4) In case you missed it, New Orleans nearly came all the way back from a 22-point deficit Saturday, losing by five at San Antonio.



5) Watch postgame reaction from Frank Jackson, who scored a career-best 25 points against the Spurs.