Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 3, 2022

1) Alabama basketball broadcaster Chris Stewart will join the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM, discussing Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones, a Rising Stars invitee.

2) Speaking of Jones, New Orleans assistant coach Fred Vinson was the guest on Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, discussing the first-year pro’s development and success.

3) New Orleans (19-32) has moved to within one game behind No. 10 Portland (21-31) in the loss column (and 1.5 games back overall) after the Trail Blazers lost a tight road game at the Lakers late Wednesday.

4) The Pelicans have road games this weekend at Denver on Friday (8 p.m., moved up an hour from its original tip time) and at Houston on Sunday (6 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage a half-hour prior to tip. Meanwhile, Portland is hosting a Friday/Saturday back-to-back at home against Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. New Orleans has a narrow edge in the standings over San Antonio (19-33) and Sacramento (19-34).

5) The team is practicing Thursday, prior to traveling to Colorado. Check Pelicans.com later for a practice report, as well as the standard day-before-game injury report this afternoon.