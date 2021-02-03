Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 3, 2021

1) Checking in on the Western Conference each Wednesday, New Orleans (7-12) is now three games behind 10th-place San Antonio (11-10), which represents the final play-in spot. There is a virtual tie for spots 8 through 10, with Houston (10-9) and Golden State (11-10) also one game over .500. Houston is at Oklahoma City tonight; San Antonio hosts Minnesota; Golden State is idle, prior to a two-game series at Dallas. If the season ended today, the West’s playoff teams would be Utah, Clippers, Lakers, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis, while the play-in clubs are Portland and the aforementioned three deadlocked squads. Sacramento, OKC, Dallas, New Orleans and Minnesota are on the outside looking in, just past the quarter pole of 2020-21.

2) The Pelicans are back on national TV tonight, hosting Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN. New Orleans struggled mightily on the national airwaves early this season, but most recently defeated Milwaukee on ESPN last Friday. Pregame coverage tonight on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM begins at 8. Steven Adams is questionable to play Wednesday.

