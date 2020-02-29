Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 29, 2020

1) On the final day of February, New Orleans (26-33) is as close to eighth place in the Western Conference as it has been in a long time, having sliced 3.5 games off its deficit behind eighth-place Memphis (28-31) since the All-Star break. The Pelicans have several other teams to be concerned about as well, now a half-game ahead of Portland (26-34) and one game in front of Sacramento (25-34) and San Antonio (24-33). Phoenix (24-36) dropped to 2.5 games behind the Pelicans by losing to Detroit at home on Friday. Saturday’s notable West-race games include: Portland at Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. Central; the Lakers at Memphis at 7; Orlando at San Antonio at 7:30; Golden State at Phoenix at 8.

2) New Orleans moved to within two games of the No. 8 spot last night by virtue of a 116-104 home win over Cleveland, combined with Memphis’ narrow home loss to Sacramento.



3) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry, Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday. In addition, Ingram joined Jen Hale for a TV interview.



4) Watch Ball’s 12 assists vs. the Cavaliers.



5) The Pelicans will host the Lakers at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as ESPN Radio 100.3 FM. The game is sold out. Next on the home schedule for New Orleans will be Tuesday’s game vs. Minnesota.