Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 28, 2022

1) In the midst of Mardi Gras season, New Orleans (25-36) and its fans had plenty of reason to celebrate Sunday night, after the Pelicans administered a 123-95 blowout on the Lakers’ home floor, in front of a national TV audience.



2) Watch postgame interviews with Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham.

3) Combined with Portland’s Sunday home loss to Denver, New Orleans moved into the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings. The Trail Blazers (25-36) have the same record as the Pelicans, but NOLA owns the tiebreaker based on a 1-0 season-series edge. The clubs meet March 30 in Oregon, then April 7 in Louisiana.

4) Week 20 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of Wednesday and Friday home games vs. Sacramento (22-40) and Utah (38-22), followed by a Sunday trip to Denver (36-25). Starting with last night’s contest, the Pelicans have a game on seven consecutive Sundays, through the April 10 regular season finale vs. Golden State. No. 11 Portland also does not play until Wednesday, visiting Phoenix, while No. 12 San Antonio (24-37) is at Memphis tonight, then hosts Sacramento on Thursday.

5) Normally the Pelicans would be traveling back to New Orleans this morning, but they are practicing in Los Angeles. The team is off Tuesday as Mardi Gras reaches its culmination. They’ll hold a shootaround Wednesday morning in Metairie prior to the Sacramento game.