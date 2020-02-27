Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 27, 2020

1) The New Orleans Pelicans practice today in preparation for Friday night's game against the Clevland Cavaliers.

2) The New Orleans Pelicans have assigned rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Learn more here.



3) Watch post-practice media availability featuring Head Coach Alvin Gentry and a group of Pelicans players.



4) The Pelicans' future seems beyond bright for the New Orleans forward tandem of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Read more here.



5) After Wednesday's NBA games the Pelicans remain 3.5 games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.