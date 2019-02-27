Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 27, 2019

1) New Orleans (27-35) plays on the national airwaves Wednesday, visiting the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. Central on ESPN. For local broadcast coverage, tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM, with pregame starting at 9.

2) Read more about the recent impact of Cheick Diallo, a big factor off the bench in Saturday’s home win over the Lakers.



3) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Diallo and Alvin Gentry.



4) Watch this morning’s Pelicans Planner.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is six games out of eighth place, but has the opportunity to play spoiler in many upcoming matchups, including tonight. The Lakers (29-31) are three games ahead of the Pelicans, which means they are three games behind eighth-place San Antonio (33-29). Sacramento (31-29) and Minnesota (29-31, have tiebreaker) are also ahead of L.A., but not in the top eight.