Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 26, 2020

1) The New Orleans Pelicans are off Wednesday from a game or practice and will play their next game Friday, Feb. 28 against the Clevland Cavaliers.

2) New Orleans fell to the Lakers 118-109 Tuesday night. The Pelicans are 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.



