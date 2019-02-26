Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 26, 2019

1) Pelicans interim GM Danny Ferry sat down with Jen Hale on Fox Sports New Orleans prior to last night’s game vs. Philadelphia for an interview and update on the team.



2) New Orleans (27-35) rallied from a 17-point deficit vs. Philadelphia and had a chance to win in the final seconds, but a three-point shot came up short. The 76ers held on to prevail 111-110.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis.



4) Check out game photos from 76ers-Pelicans.



5) The team will practice Tuesday in Metairie at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, then travel to Los Angeles this afternoon. Davis will play in Wednesday’s game at the Lakers, according to Gentry.