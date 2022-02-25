Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 25, 2022

1) New Orleans (23-36) will face the conference-leading Phoenix Suns (48-10) at 8 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, the Pelicans will take on the ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers (27-31) at 9 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

2) The team had its first practice Thursday afternoon after their All-Star break. See the Pelicans practice report here.

3) Read the injury report for Friday's game here.



4) New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations Swin Cash served as the honorary muse in last night's Muses parade. The Pelicans and TaxAct give you a behind the scenes look at the women of the Pelicans organization assisting Swin with her throws.

5) The Pelicans are currently in 12th place in the West, tied with No. 11 San Antonio (23-36), but the Spurs own the tiebreaker based on a 2-0 head-to-head lead. Tenth-place Portland (25-35) currently sits in the final play-in tournament position and still leads both teams by two games despite a 132-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.