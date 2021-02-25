Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 25, 2021

1) New Orleans won a second straight game Wednesday, pulling away from Detroit in the fourth quarter to post a 128-118 win. The Pelicans (14-17) are in 11th place in the Western Conference, one game behind Memphis (13-14).

2) Watch postgame interviews with Steven Adams, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Stan Van Gundy.



3) New Orleans is right back in action Thursday, visiting Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. The game is broadcast exclusively by TNT. You can listen to Pelicans-Bucks on radio on 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage tipping off at 8.

4) The NBA released the second-half schedule for every team Wednesday. Read more about the marquee opponents coming to Smoothie King Center, as well as 10 games to watch on the slate.



5) The “Pelicans Weekly” radio show will air at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM. The guest will be Pelicans player development coach Corey Brewer, a former NBA forward.