Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb 25, 2019

1) Philadelphia (38-22, fourth in Eastern Conference) makes its lone visit of the 2018-19 regular season to the Smoothie King Center tonight, visiting the Pelicans (27-34) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Two days after he helped lead New Orleans to a resounding win over his previous NBA team, it is Julius Randle Bobblehead Night.



3) Week 20 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans is a busy one, featuring a Monday home game against the 76ers, then three games on the road against Western Conference foes (Lakers, Phoenix, Denver). The Pelicans will again have a chance to play the role of spoiler in Los Angeles’ bid to try to get into the West postseason field, as well as Denver’s attempt to garner the No. 1 seed ahead of Golden State. The Warriors are only one game ahead of the Nuggets entering Week 20. NOLA’s longest remaining road swing concludes Monday, March 4 at Utah.

4) In case you missed it, New Orleans treated its home fans to a memorable win Saturday, rolling to a 128-115 victory over the Lakers.



5) Watch Jrue Holiday’s postgame TV interview with Jen Hale.