Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 24, 2022

1) After a week off from games, New Orleans (23-36) returns to basketball during Week 19 of the NBA schedule, facing a pair of Western Conference teams that met in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. On Friday, the Pelicans will visit conference-leading Phoenix (48-10) at 8 p.m. Central, followed by a Sunday game (9 p.m. CT) at the ninth-place Lakers (27-31).

2) The team will practice Thursday afternoon before traveling to Arizona. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage.

3) New Orleans went 1-2 during Week 18. Recent trade pickup CJ McCollum was voted Player of the Week by fans on Twitter, after averaging 30.3 points.



4) The Pelicans are in 12th place in the West, tied with No. 11 San Antonio (23-36), but the Spurs own the tiebreaker based on a 2-0 head-to-head lead. Tenth-place Portland (25-34) currently sits in the final play-in tournament position and leads both squads by two games. The Trail Blazers are back in action tonight, hosting Golden State at 9 p.m. on TNT.

