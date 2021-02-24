Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 24, 2021

1) Add “2021 NBA All-Star” to Zion Williamson’s ever-expanding basketball resume. The second-year forward was named a Western Conference reserve last night. Read about his top 10 performances from this season.



2) Watch TNT’s announcement.



3) Week 10 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (13-17) consists of a home game vs. Detroit (9-22) and road matchups in Milwaukee (19-13) and San Antonio (16-11). It begins tonight at 7 p.m., with the Pistons making their lone visit to the Big Easy of 2020-21. Check Pelicans.com later for shootaround coverage, with Williamson expected to speak with the media about his All-Star selection. Read the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game.

4) Read about Lonzo Ball’s excellent February.



5) Ball, Nicolo Melli and Stan Van Gundy spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice.