Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 24, 2020

1) The Pelicans are off Monday from a game or practice, but they are in close proximity to two notable events in Los Angeles today. A few hundred feet from their hotel in downtown L.A., a memorial service is being held at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. At 9:30 p.m. Central in the same venue, the LA Clippers will host the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, one of the teams the Pelicans are chasing in the Western Conference. Memphis (28-28) has a lead of 3.5 games on New Orleans (25-32), a gap that has been decreasing steadily in recent days.

2) New Orleans improved to 2-0 on its post-All-Star break road trip to the Pacific time zone Sunday, overpowering Golden State in the second half en route to a 115-101 triumph. The Pelicans briefly moved into ninth place in the West with the win, but Portland inched back ahead by virtue of a home victory vs. Detroit later Sunday.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Zion Williamson and Alvin Gentry.



4) Jrue Holiday joined Jen Hale for a postgame TV walkoff interview.



5) The Week 19 schedule for New Orleans consists of three games, including a pair against the Los Angeles Lakers on national television, starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. Central. The Pelicans launch a three-game homestand Friday vs. Cleveland, then host the Lakers on Sunday night in an ESPN broadcast. A week from Tuesday, the homestand concludes vs. Minnesota.