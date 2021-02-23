Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 23, 2021

1) In the midst of a rare break featuring two full days off without games, New Orleans (13-17) heads back to the practice gym Tuesday, to begin preparations for Wednesday’s home game vs. Detroit. Pelicans.com will have live-streaming video this afternoon of post-practice interviews with Stan Van Gundy, Lonzo Ball and Nicolo Melli. In other NBA news Tuesday, All-Star reserves will be announced prior to TNT's game coverage of Boston-Dallas.

2) Pistons-Pelicans will feature increased capacity at the Smoothie King Center.

3) Take one final look and listen back at Sunday’s thrilling overtime with, with the top radio calls by Todd Graffagnini from the comeback victory over Boston.

4) Speaking of radio, former New Orleans play-by-play voice Sean Kelley called the game for ESPN Radio and joined Monday’s Pelicans Podcast.



5) Check out a slo-mo highlights package from Celtics-Pelicans.